NBA Rumors: Heat could help Jimmy Butler with another signing apart from Damian Lillard

The Miami Heat had a remarkable campaign in the 2023 NBA Finals, but Jimmy Butler and company still fell short from the ultimate goal, which is to win a championship. That’s why Damian Lillard is their primary target.

Everyone at the organization, from Pat Riley to the last player on the roster, feel that winning a ring is possible. Miami came close in the last few years, but it always looked like they lacked another star to make it happen.

Negotiations are reportedly ongoing with the Portland Trail Blazers, who don’t want to let Dame go so easily. But in the meantime, the Heat seem to have another target on their sights.

Rumor: Heat could sign Christian Wood

According to Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the Miami Heat could be a landing spot for free agent center Christian Wood, who spent last season with the Dallas Mavericks:

“Sources also believe that the Miami Heat could be a suitor for Wood, particularly if they’re able to pull off a Damian Lillard trade.”

Wood, however, has also been linked with the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls. If Miami can finally unblock Lillard’s exit from Portland, landing Wood would give them more depth behind Bam Adebayo.