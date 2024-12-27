NFL News: Brian Dawkins predicts the 2024-25 MVP award winner

Retired NFL player and Hall of Fame, Brian Dawkins, who made his debut with the Philadelphia Eagles, remains one of the most respected figures in football. Although he never won an MVP award during his illustrious career, Dawkins earned nine Pro Bowl selections and was a four-time First-Team All-Pro. In a recent interview, Dawkins shared his pick for the 2024 NFL MVP award, offering his analysis on the season’s top contender.

“If Saquon plays those couple of games at the end of the year, I believe it’s going to be him, If they lock it up and they decide to rest him, then the other quarterbacks that are playing are going to win it. It’s really a quarterback trophy. That’s the way it’s turned out,” affirmed Dawkins. Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles’ running back, is Brian Dawkins’ favorite candidate for the NFL MVP award this season, as he is having an extraordinary season.

Barkley is on the verge of breaking the single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards, set by Eric Dickerson in 1984. With just 268 yards needed to surpass the record, Barkley must continue playing at a high level in the upcoming games to solidify his MVP chances. For this to happen, the Eagles will also need to remain competitive and perform at their best to keep him in the race.

Amid his praise for Saquon Barkley, Brian Dawkins made a thought-provoking observation: the MVP award has shifted from recognizing the best player of the season to primarily honoring the best quarterback, as the last 11 winners have all been QBs. It’s a tough reality for non-quarterbacks. If Barkley secures the MVP, he would become only the second running back in the last 16 years to win the award, following Adrian Peterson. Barkley’s outstanding performance this season has solidified his status as one of the best running backs in the NFL.

Brian Dawkins at the podium during the Championship game between the San Fransisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles on January 29, 2023.

Statistically, Saquon Barkley has rushed for 1,300 yards and scored 12 touchdowns this season. Additionally, his contributions in the passing game have improved significantly, with 500 receiving yards and 2 receiving touchdowns. Barkley’s versatility has been a standout feature of his game, showcasing his ability to excel in multiple facets of football. His speed and ability to break through defensive lines have been instrumental in the Philadelphia Eagles’ success this season.

Who are the top contenders for the NFL MVP award in the 2024-25 season?

In addition to Saquon Barkley, two other strong contenders are leading the race for NFL MVP this season. The first is Josh Allen of the Buffalo Bills. The quarterback has solidified his status as a favorite with 4,000 passing yards, 30 passing touchdowns, and 7 rushing touchdowns. Allen’s exceptional performance has been pivotal in securing the Bills’ position as AFC division champions and top contenders for the league’s best record.

The other top candidate for the 2024 NFL MVP award is the reigning MVP, Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens’ quarterback. Jackson has solidified his status as one of the league’s premier players this season, recording 3,500 passing yards, 32 passing touchdowns, 8 interceptions, 1,200 rushing yards, and 10 rushing touchdowns. He leads the NFL in passer rating and continues to demonstrate exceptional playmaking ability and leadership on the field.

Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson hold a slight edge as the favorites to win the MVP award, largely due to the trend of quarterbacks dominating the honor in recent years. However, Saquon Barkley has strong chances to challenge his position and claim the title. Additionally, other standout players like Patrick Mahomes and Jared Goff remain in contention as potential candidates for the prestigious award.

