The Los Angeles Lakers should be in a rush to trade Russell Westbrook. Here, we explain how they could move him to the Charlotte Hornets.

The Los Angeles Lakers just signed Dennis Schroder, adding yet another body to their backcourt logjam. They now have him, Patrick Beverley, Russell Westbrook, and Kendrick Nunn as lead guards, so minutes could be tough to come by.

That also means that they're still not sold on Westbrook as their lone playmaker, and it's hard to blame them. If anything, the questions about Russ' fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis still remain.

So, with that in mind, Fadeaway World's Eddie Bittar put together a hypothetical trade package that would send Westbrook and a first-round pick to the Charlotte Hornets in return for Gordon Hayward.

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Trade Russell Westbrook To The Hornets

"Defense and outside shooting were the team's selling points, two things that Russell Westbrook cannot now do at this point in his career," wrote Bittar.

"Instead, Hayward can make threes at a very fast rate and add size to the wing. At the very least, the former All-Star adds experience, basketball IQ, and shooting potential to a team that desperately needs all three," the analyst added. "Losing the first-round pick might sting a little, but they are getting back a starting-caliber wing for the price of a poorly fit point guard."

"LaMelo Ball has the makings of a superstar, but he still has a ways to go. In its place, the Hornets can free up space by trading Hayward so they can add a real All-Star to combine with Miles Bridges and Ball," Bittar concluded.

Losing a first-round pick in a trade for an aging, injury-prone veteran such as Hayward may not be the wisest choice. However, Westbrook may not do much to help their winning cause, and LeBron isn't getting any younger, so they better make the most of him while they still can.