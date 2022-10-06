Even though most people judged Ime Udoka for allegedly cheating on Nia Long, it seems like the couple was in an open relationship.

The Ime Udoka situation pretty much blew last week. The Boston Celtics shockingly suspended him just months after making the NBA Finals, so whatever happened had to be quite serious.

Some players and analysts defended Udoka when the news broke that he had a consensual relationship with a member of his staff, even though he's married to Nia Long. However, some changed their stance as there was allegedly way more than what was brought to light.

Now, SideLine Sports reporter Khaled Abdallah revealed more details of what actually went down in Boston, explaining that Udoka is well-known for this kind of behavior, but it was all cool at home because he and Long are in an open relationship.

NBA Rumors: Ime Udoka And Nia Long Are In An Open Relationship, And He's Had Affairs Everywhere

“Heard some things about Ime Udoka situation from friend at NBA league office," Abdallah tweeted. "We’ll see what’s real when the news drops: Udoka and Nia Long are in an open relationship and he is a 'serial offender' with the ladies wherever he coached."

"In Boston he slept with team staffer that handles team accommodations and bookings. She is married and her husband caught em," Abdallah added. "Husband went to the team and they signed paperwork saying it was consensual and that should’ve been it. Later she said Udoka was inappropriate to her before they hooked up."

“Team told him to chill but he kept doing whatever and then slept with a Celtics minority owner's wife," Abdallah continued. "That was too much for them and they suspended Ime. If it was mid-season they would’ve fired him but it’s offseason so more time to investigate and see what else he did."

“Udoka won’t resign bc he doesn’t wanna miss out on the payday but he will likely never coach in the NBA again," Abdallah sentenced. "Many were surprised he got a HC gig because of his past behaviors. So no one was assaulted and no one got pregnant but this dude was wildin on the job."

Rumors also state that Long and Udoka are going to stay together despite this controversy, which makes sense considering he — technically — didn't do anything wrong, at least in terms of their relationship.

Whether he'll get another shot to coach in the league, well, that seems unlikely at this point.