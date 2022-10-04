The NBA preseason gives young players the ultimate chance to prove their worth. They can show their skill sets and demonstrate that they can contribute out of the gate, especially with the starters sitting out and getting ready for the start of the season.

We've seen players make a big push for more minutes after dominating in the preseason. They can crack the rotation or get more playing time, and some even wind up becoming starters, at least during the first stretch of the campaign.

With that in mind, we encourage you to tune in and watch some of these young men play in the preseason, as they might as well earn a spot in the starting five. But who are they? Let's find out.

NBA News: Young Players To Watch In The Preseason

3. TyTy Washington

TyTy Washington couldn't play all that much during college due to injury, but he was considered the best point guard prospect in his class for a reason. He's fast, athletic, a pass-first kind of player, and a guy who can really push up the pace.

Kevin Porter Jr. is an explosive, streaky scorer, but neither he nor Jalen Green are true playmakers. So, Washington could take over the starting PG spot for the Houston Rockets and give them a three-headed monster in the backcourt.

2. Bones Hyland

Jamal Murray is finally back for the Denver Nuggets, and there's just no way he loses his starting spot. However, Bones Hyland could take over Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, even if it's not right away.

Hyland showed great promise in his first season in the league. His playing time went up as the season progressed, and the Nuggets got rid of Monte Morris and Facundo Campazzo, meaning they really trust him as a big part of their future.

1. James Wiseman

James Wiseman missed his entire sophomore year due to an injury he suffered in his rookie campaign. Kevon Looney established himself as the starting center, anchoring the paint for the reigning NBA champions.

But the Golden State Warriors have always loved Wiseman's skill set. He's athletic, strong, and could turn out to be a dominant two-way big man given enough time. He's looked great since making his return, so don't be shocked if he takes over as their starting big man.