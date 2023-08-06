The 2023-24 NBA season is still a few months away from us, but many teams are already looking forward to dethroning the Nuggets. Jimmy Butler’s Miami Heat and LeBron James’ Los Angeles Lakers, for instance, are teams to watch heading into next year.

The purple and gold have been aggressive this offseason, aiming to build on their trip to the Conference Finals to take a step forward next time. On the other hand, Miami also hopes to get the job done in 2024 after coming so close in June.

The Heat seem to be just another superstar away from winning the championship, which is why Pat Riley is working to get Damian Lillard on board. In the meantime, they have reportedly signed a former Laker.

Heat reportedly sign former Laker Cole Swider

According to NBA insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Miami Heat are signing Cole Swider, who was waived by the Los Angeles Lakers in July after spending last season with them on a two-way contract.

The 24-year-old only played 41 minutes for the purple and gold, but he had more playing time with the South Bay Lakers in the G League, making 32 appearances. With Max Strus and Gabe Vincent gone, the Heat needed another shooter.