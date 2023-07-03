The Philadelphia 76ers have once again failed to go the distance in the 2023 NBA Finals. Even so, the front office knows certain players are still pivotal for their aspirations. Needless to say, Joel Embiid leads that list.

Many thought James Harden could have also been part of that group, but it doesn’t matter anymore because he reportedly requested a trade after picking up his player option.

The upcoming season will be crucial for the Sixers, who have struggled to have a deep postseason run in recent years. Therefore, there’s another player besides Embiid who they reportedly consider untouchable.

Rumor: 76ers considers Tyrese Maxey untouchable

According to Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the Philadelphia 76ers have already let other teams know that they won’t negotiate Tyrese Maxey in trade talks.

“Sixers want (it) to be known is that they are not going to trade Tyrese Maxey,” Windhorst said on ‘The Hoop Collective’, via SixersWire. “They have made this clear to various people over the recent days. They are also not going to extend his contract, which we’re gonna get into in a second. They want you to know that you can’t have Tyrese Maxey. Prime Michael Jordan is available? Don’t call. 25-year-old LeBron James is available? Lose our number. Giannis Antetokounmpo says ‘I want to be a Sixer.’ If Tyrese Maxey is the ask, just keep walking. Tyrese Maxey, I have been assured, will not be traded.”

Maxey can be important for the future of the organization, so it would make sense if the organization decides not to part with him yet. That said, perhaps they don’t have many other options if they want to upgrade this roster.