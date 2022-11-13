The Brooklyn Nets have had a rough start of the season, and even have fired Steve Nash as the coach. However, like it wasn't enough, Kevin Durant's trade rumors have started once again.

It hasn't been the start of the 2022-2023 NBA season that the Brooklyn Nets' fans would have predicted for their team. Especially when they know Kevin Durant, and Kyrie Irving were staying to work out their issues with the coaching staff. Although that didn't happened, its uncertain whether both stars will stay.

With a 6-7 record, Durant making 30 points, 5 rebounds, and 6 assists per game, Irving out of the picture due to his off the court actions, as well as no confidence in Ben Simmons, the Brooklyn Nets could start to look out for possible trades for both Irving and Durant before their contracts expire.

Especially if the Nets want experienced and talented players to make an impact right away to the Nets' locker room at the same time that they are letting both of their stars go. Apparently the Nets' govenors Joe and Clara Wu Tsai have started their quest for that trade to happen

NBA Rumors: Kevin Durant could be traded to the Philadelphia 76ers

(Transcript via Heavy.com)

“There is no doubt the Sixers have asked on Durant, they did in the summer, and will keep asking about him. But the Nets are going to be a little put off by them already because of the Ben Simmons thing, because they feel like they were set up to give away James Harden all along. So the Sixers burned them once, do the Nets want to go back and say, OK, sure, we’ll do a KD deal, too.

The main thing is, though, does Tyrese Maxey get put into the deal? Because then the Nets have to listen, they might not get a better young player than him in any deal they make for Durant. Maxey, Tobias Harris and (Matisse) Thybulle would work, but the Nets would not get any picks in the deal because Philly can’t offer any right now. If that is all that is on the table, Brooklyn would have to pass,” an executive told Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney.

The executive noted that Brooklyn might be hesitant to deal with Philly after the result of the Ben Simmons trade but also noted that if they do come calling, they have a potential package that may be enough for the Nets to accept or at the least consider.