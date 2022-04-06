The 2021-22 Los Angeles Lakers were a big disappointment and Frank Vogel failed to stop the bleeding. Now, the team is already thinking about his potential replacement.

Frank Vogel's ability to lead the Los Angeles Lakers was often questioned. Some reports claimed that they only hired him to fire him because hiring Jason Kidd was going to be an issue from a PR standpoint.

The Lakers then dominated in the bubble and won a ring under Vogel's tutelage, so firing him didn't make any sense. Then, Kidd left his position to coach the Dallas Mavericks, so he was no longer an option.

Fast-forward to today and Vogel is one of the guys to blame for the Lakers' disastrous season. And, with back-to-back massive failures under his command, his days with the team may finally be numbered.

NBA News: Lakers To Fire Frank Vogel At The End Of The Season

“Now, as the finish line for this tumultuous 2021-22 campaign mercifully arrives, the Lakers are still expected to part ways with embattled play-caller Frank Vogel, sources told B/R, and the anticipated vacancy on Los Angeles’ bench has produced no shortage of potential candidates linked to fill the position,” wrote Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report.

NBA Rumors: Doc Rivers Is A Potential Candidate For The Lakers

So, now that the Lakers are finally expected to part ways with Vogel, the word around the league is that they could be lining up to hire Doc Rivers, who could be fired from the Sixers if they underperform in the playoffs:

"Doc Rivers, the Philadelphia 76ers’ head coach, is another active bench leader being mentioned by league personnel as a potential Lakers candidate," Ficher added. "Rivers’ tenure in Philadelphia has also come into question of late, spurred by team president Daryl Morey’s deadline acquisition of James Harden and the mounting speculation that followed about a potential reunification with Harden’s former Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni."

One can only wonder whether Rivers is the right guy to uplift the Lakers given his well-documented history of playoff meltdowns. But what's clear is that the team is in dire need of a huge shakeup.