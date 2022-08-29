With Russell Westbrook most likely heading out the door, the Los Angeles Lakers have already found a suitable replacement.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Russell Westbrook weren't a good fit for each other. He got all the blame and none of the credit, and his reported lack of accountability didn't do much to help his case in Los Angeles.

Now, the Lakers have traded for Patrick Beverley, literally and figuratively making things tougher for Westbrook in the locker room. Needless to say, that means he's most likely on his way out of the team.

So, with that in mind, it seems like Rob Pelinka has already found a potential replacement for the former MVP. Apparently, the Lakers would be glad to welcome Dennis Schroder back on the team.

NBA Rumors: Lakers Eyeing Dennis Schroder To Replace Russell Westbrook

(via Marc Stein)

"There's been a lot of Lakers stuff in the ether lately, including my report early in the week that one option under 'legit consideration' for the Lakers before the acquisition of Beverley was bringing back Dennis Schröder.

It is not yet clear if the Beverley acquisition completely rules out a Schröder return or if Westbrook's potential exit could re-open the door. Schröder, remember, has already indicated a willingness to return to Lakerland despite the contractual saga that cost him millions during the 2019-20 season, when he opted for free agency rather than accept a four-year extension from the Lakers worth in excess of $80 million. Schröder had to settle for a one-year deal worth $5.9 million with Boston last season, got traded to Houston in February and will apparently have to settle for a veteran's minimum deal ... wherever he lands next."

The Lakers wanted Schroder back but he wanted a bigger role and a more lucrative deal. None of those things happened, and he'd be more than glad to run it back on the last team he actually thrived on.