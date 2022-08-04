With his future still up in the air, an NBA analyst believes the Los Angeles Lakers could still land Kevin Durant in a trade. However, it won't be cheap.

The Los Angeles Lakers swung for the fences and landed a third All-Star to pair with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But what could've been a grand slam ended up being an embarrassing strikeout at the bottom of the ninth.

Russell Westbrook's tenure in Los Angeles will go down in infamy. He went back and forth with the media, the fans, the coaching staff and Frank Vogel, and was far from a favorite at Crypto.com Arena.

Unsurprisingly, the Lakers have been trying to trade him and his $47 million contract, to no avail. Nonetheless, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report still believes he could be a trade chip in a potential deal for Kevin Durant, as long as they also include Anthony Davis.

NBA Rumors: Lakers Could Land Kevin Durant In Trade For Anthony Davis

(Transcript via Bleacher Report)

"The Los Angeles Lakers have seemingly been after Kyrie Irving since before he opted into the final year of his current deal, but one league insider suggested something bigger to Bleacher Report's Eric Pincus.

'Kyrie is the move,' the insider said. 'They should offer [Anthony] Davis with [Russell] Westbrook. Try and get Kevin Durant. KD for AD and a pick is as close as [the Nets] will get to what they want.'

Davis is four years younger, but his injury history isn't much more encouraging than Durant's. And as LeBron James edges closer to retirement, the move should be surrounding him with more shooting.

He won a title with AD, but the current Lakers' roster is a crowded mess. Davis and Westbrook can't spread the floor, and LeBron could use a little extra space inside as he loses a half-step or two in his twilight years.

The title window for a team with LeBron and Durant wouldn't be open for too long, but it would be wide open. Assuming availability (a big assumption, for sure), an offense with LeBron operating in the middle of the floor and flanked by Durant and Irving would be a nightmare."

Of course, the Nets have no actual incentive to make this trade. This could only happen if Durant threatens to sit out unless he's traded, and even there, some teams could offer a better trade package. But hey, we've seen crazier things happen.