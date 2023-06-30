The Los Angeles Lakers have been tied with half a dozen of names already, and the NBA’s free agency period hasn’t even started officially. That’s great news for LeBron James and company.

The Lakers don’t have that many glaring holes and need in their current roster, and they don’t have that much cap space either, so they have to choose their targets wisely.

With that in mind, Dave McMenamin of ESPN broke the news that they could be looking to make a run at veteran sharpshooter Eric Gordon, who was recently waived by the Los Angeles Clippers.

Lakers Want Eric Gordon

“Shooting guard Eric Gordon, who was waived by the Clippers on Wednesday, are names the Lakers could target in that scenario, sources told ESPN,” reported McMenamin.

Even so, that doesn’t mean they’ll be alone in their pursuit of the veteran sharpshooter. According to The Athletic’s Kelly Iko, he’s expected to have several suitors:

“Lakers, Grizzlies, Wolves, Suns, Bucks, Blazers and others — league sources say. Gordon, 34, who was recently waived by the Los Angeles Clippers, is said to be prioritizing an outlined role with a contender,” Iko wrote.

The Lakers would give them a better shot at winning a championship than most teams, but they might not be able to offer the most money, so it’ll be interesting to see how this plays out.