The Los Angeles Lakers may not be able to trade away Russell Westbrook, so they might as well try and change his role, according NBA executives.

Russell Westbrook's situation with the Los Angeles Lakers is kind of complicated. On the one hand, everybody knows they tried — and are still trying — to trade him. On the other, they're paying him way too much money not to play him.

It's not that Westbrook can't play anymore. He's still an athletic freak and a guy who could be a major contributor in the right scheme and with an adequate mindset. But he refuses to make adjustments or be held accountable.

That's why rival NBA executives believe the Lakers would be better off by having him come off the bench and lead the second unit. However, whether he'll be willing to embrace that role seems unlikely.

NBA News: Executives Believe Russell Westbrook Should Come Off The Bench

(Via Ric Bucher)

"Rival executives and scouts reached by FOX Sports were nearly unanimous that Westbrook and the Lakers would be best served if he led their second unit, even though Westbrook hasn’t come off the bench in an NBA game since Nov. 28, 2008, a month into his rookie season with the Thunder.

'It’s hard to see him as anything but a backup for the Lakers,' one Western Conference scout said. 'It’s hard for him to play with [Anthony Davis] and LeBron [James]. It might be OK if they let him go with the second unit. He has to play the only way he knows how unless he can miraculously learn to shoot.'

While an Eastern Conference scout also said he sees Westbrook ideally coming off the bench, he believes the biggest question is whether he is ready to accept it.

'It is not what he has left, it is: How he will accept that he is not the player that he was?' the scout said. 'It’s similar to Carmelo. I’m not sure Russ has the awareness to accept a lesser role.'"

Westbrook's attitude made him a relentless competitor, but it's also been his Achilles heel throughout the years. His stubbornness and determination to one-up the rest has often backfired, and it may lead to an early end to his career if he doesn't change.