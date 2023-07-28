Los Angeles Lakers GM Rob Pelinka deserves a lot of credit for the work he’s done in charge of the team recently. They were among the NBA’s best teams after the Russell Westbrook trade.

Notably, it was also Pelinka’s fault that the team was in such a tough spot to begin with. He allowed LeBron James and Anthony Davis to call the shots when he already had a deal in place for Buddy Hield.

Fortunately for him, there’s a way he could add Hield to the impressive core he has nowadays. According to Bleacher Report, they could still send D’Angelo Russell to the Utah Jazz in a three-team trade to get Hield.

NBA Rumors: Big Trade Sends Buddy Hield To Los Angeles

(via Bleacher Report)

“Los Angeles Lakers acquire: Buddy Hield, Daniel Theis, 2026 second-round pick (UTA via MEM)

Indiana Pacers acquire: John Collins, Jarred Vanderbilt, Jalen Hood-Schifino

Utah Jazz acquire: D’Angelo Russell, 2025 second-round pick (IND via MIA)

It took a third team to get Buddy Hield and his career 40.2 percent long-range knockdown clip to the Lakers, but we managed to seal the deal. Defensively, L.A. is going to be elite as long as Anthony Davis is anchoring the middle, but it ranked just 16th on offense with its remade post-deadline roster last year. Hield is a five-alarm fire off the ball who’ll occupy defenders and add a totally new dimension to the Lakers’ attack.

That makes him worth the price here, which includes newly re-signed Russell, Vanderbilt and rookie Jalen Hood-Schifino. Plus, Theis gives the Lakers a true backup 5 with substantial playoff experience.

Russell gives the Jazz the pure point guard they don’t have, but probably only for a year before D-Lo exercises his early termination option. That’s not the worst thing in the world, as it could open up more cap space and allows the Jazz to move off the remaining three seasons on Collins’ deal.

Indy gets two power forwards who’d make for intriguing fits alongside Myles Turner and relieves its backcourt logjam, plus a hometown Hoosier product in Hood-Schifino.”

Of course, this is all wishful thinking; we’re not saying it’s actually going to happen. But it actually makes plenty of sense for all parties involved, and the Lakers would finally get the sharpshooter they need.