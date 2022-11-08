Some believe Kyrie Irving has played his last game for the Nets, but not even the Lakers may want to deal with him now.

Kyrie Irving has again mistaken freedom of speech for spreading hatred and misinformation. But regardless of how dangerous his post was, the Brooklyn Nets, the NBA, and the few fans that still stood by him gave him multiple chances to right his wrong.

It was evident that Kyrie felt no remorse. It was also evident that either he never watched the documentary or that he didn't get it. There's also the chance that's how he really feels, and while he has every right to feel that way — he doesn't — there's no room for that in sports.

So, after years of throwing teammates and franchises under the bus and getting away with virtually everything, it seems like someone is finally holding Kyrie accountable. Moreover, that could be the end of the line for him, as there's not much of a market for his services.

Not Even The Lakers Want Kyrie Irving Anymore

According to The Athletic's Sam Amick, not even the Los Angeles Lakers are interested in trading for him or signing him. That's quite remarkable, considering they've only won two games this season:

"When Irving strongly considered opting out of the final season of his deal worth $37 million in late June, there were rumblings that he might be willing to sign a taxpayer midlevel deal with the Lakers ($6.4 million) as a way of getting where he reportedly wanted to go," Amick wrote. "Yet as we reported in early October and a sentiment that still exists, sources say the Lakers have significant concerns about the prospect of adding Irving at any price and have not been focused on that scenario all season long."

Kyrie Might Never Play In The NBA Again

Multiple executives also think Kyrie will have trouble finding another team, and some believe he may have already played his final game for the Nets, as he's not likely to agree with the terms they set for his reinstation:

(via The Athletic)

“He’s the opposite of a commodity, which is what you want a player who’s getting paid that much to be,” one general manager said.

“I think Kyrie might not play in the NBA again,” said another general manager.

“It’s gonna be one-year deals from here on out (for Irving),” a front office executive said.

“With Nike pulling away, that makes it even tougher for him,” one owner said of the shoe company’s decision to suspend its longstanding relationship with Irving.

“He will not be on (our team), but someone will (want him). They always do for his talent.”

I, for one, believe that everybody's entitled to their views, as wrong as they could be. But you have to be careful and be held accountable when you have such a big platform. You just reap what you sow.