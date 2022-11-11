The Los Angeles Lakers need to make some moves. They've won just a couple of games to start the season, and it's evident that their new roster is as flawed — if not more — than last season's.

But Rob Pelinka's refusal to include one or two first-round picks on any deal has all but killed the Lakers' chances of improving their roster. He wants another team to willingly take Russell Westbrook's $47 million contract without giving up big compensation.

And while that's unlikely to happen — and should get any GM fired if it were to happen — the Lakers may catch a break quite soon. According to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, Westbrook's resurgence off the bench has reignited interest in his services.

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook Is Drawing League-Wide Interest

"The organization is facing a critical decision in the James era, a decision that could prompt key players to sour on the direction of the franchise," Haynes wrote. "But there is still time for the Lakers to be active on the trade market as they prepare for a four-game homestand."

"With Russell Westbrook thriving in his new role as a sixth man, the Lakers are now receiving calls about his availability, sources say, but talks are not at a serious stage," Haynes added. "And while it’s been a talking point on social media, the Lakers are not considering trading Davis, according to sources. For any dialogue of that nature to occur, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul would have received calls from interested teams inquiring if his client would agree to an extension if they traded for him. Those conversations have not taken place, sources say."

Whether it's Westbrook or Anthony Davis, it seems like the Big 3 experiment needs to come to an end, and they're not going to part ways with LeBron James. So, even if it's still early in the season, we wouldn't be shocked to see one of them finding a new home soon.