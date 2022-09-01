Even though LeBron James and Anthony Davis will do most of the heavy lifting, the Los Angeles Lakers also have a lot of trust in a secret weapon.

The Los Angeles Lakers will go as far as Anthony Davis and LeBron James can take them. Still, Rob Pelinka needed to improve the roster around them and get players who are a better fit next to their two stars.

Russell Westbrook's future continues to be a big question mark, but Davis and James are a lock to stay for years to come. That means the Lakers need players who fit their timelines and can contribute right away.

Fortunately for them, it seems like they've found one of those players already. Apparently, Austin Reaves has turned plenty of heads and is poised to have a breakout season as their starting shooting guard.

NBA Rumors: Austin Reaves To Be The Lakers' X-Factor Next Season

(Via HoopsHype)

"From what I’ve been told, he was penciled in as the starting shooting guard next to Russ. A few weeks ago, I did a story on the Lakers’ projected depth chart and talked to a few people around the organization. I’m going to update that and gather more intel on where Pat slides in. He’s always been a starter. I guess, on paper, now you’re probably starting Pat and Russ. I think it’s a bit of a small backcourt. If Russ is on the opening night roster, he’s most likely starting. I don’t see him going for coming off the bench.

Either way, Austin’s going to have a big role on this team. He’s such a smart player. The one player he’s consistently referenced that he’s modeled his game after is Joe Ingles… He’s someone who’s a Jack of all trades and can do everything at least at a competent level. That’s something that can be hard to find. He’s a guy who doesn’t have an ego and is always looking for the betterment of his team and teammates. He’s a selfless guy. He really is going to be a key for this team. He’s someone I think can be a starter or high-end bench player. I think they really uncovered something with him. He’s similar to an Alex Caruso that they should look to retain moving forward."

Reaves has the potential to become a solid defender and has reportedly made great strides on his offense as well. He's on a team-friendly deal, so there's no need to include him in any potential trade.

As for Westbrook, chances are that he'll be out of the team by the trade deadline, or at least out of the rotation. So, that opens up even more shots for Reaves to prove that he can become a star in this league.