Russell Westbrook’s future in Los Angeles has been put into question after a disappointing first season with the Lakers. However, he seems to be part of the front office’s plans for next year.

The future of Los Angeles Lakers has been drawing a lot of speculation since the 2021-22 NBA season was over for them. They have yet to hire a new head coach and decide what to do with Russell Westbrook.

When Brodie arrived last summer, there were many expectations around him and a possible Big Three with LeBron James and Anthony Davis. But between poor performances, lack of chemistry with the rest of the team and sometimes controversial attitude, his arrival seemed nothing but a failed experiment.

Ever since the Lakers’ season came to an end, there was belief that Westbrook wouldn’t return to LA. However, it seems that the front office is including him in its plans for the 2022-23.

NBA Rumor: Lakers ask coaching candidates how they’d use Russell Westbrook

According to Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Lakers – who are still conducting interviews to replace Frank Vogel – are asking coaching candidates what they think about Russell Westbrook and how they would use him in their team.

The idea of Westbrook returning to LA seems to be getting more serious, and helping him get back to his best – or at least improve his previous season – could be an important task for the new head coach.

“Sources say their coaching candidates have been asked to discuss how they would use him in their system during interviews. The takeaway for candidates, it seems, is that maximizing Westbrook’s presence after his disastrous 2021-22 season is considered an important part of this job,” Amick wrote.

This can suggest that the front office actually believes in what Westbrook can bring to the table, or that they’re starting to accept that they might not get much in return in a potential trade. It’s too soon to tell what will happen with Westbrook, but right now, the Lakers seem to think like he’s staying.