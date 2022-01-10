Jerami Grant's future with the Detroit Pistons is up in the air and multiple teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers and the New York Knicks, are reportedly keeping an eye on the forward.

Trade rumors around the NBA are increasingly making big headlines as the February 10 trade deadline is getting close. And one of the biggest names that seems to be on the market is Jerami Grant.

The Detroit Pistons and the forward are simply moving in different directions. While the Pistons need to face rebuild, Grant can't waste more of his time waiting to belong to a stronger team. He looks ready to be part of it.

Therefore, he became an interesting target for many teams who need offensive help. The Los Angeles Lakers have been linked with him before, but it was reported they would face competition. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the New York Knicks are one of those teams.

NBA Trade Rumors: Jerami Grant draws interest from Lakers, Knicks, among others

"Several playoff teams are pursuing Pistons star forward Jerami Grant: The Wizards, Knicks, Blazers and Lakers among others, sources said. Grant is sidelined due to a UCL injury in his right thumb but Detroit will have a vast group of suitors for the 27-year-old. Grant, who is eligible for a four-year extension worth up to $112 million this NBA offseason, is one of the most sought-after players this trade season."

It shouldn't be a surprise to see any of these teams being linked with a move for the Pistons forward. Washington, New York, and Los Angeles all want to strengthen themselves to fight for a playoff spot in the second half of the season. Portland too, but they have more work to do.

It remains to be seen how they'll try to pull it off, as Charania notes that there are even more teams who are chasing the Pistons star. Whether it is to any of the aforementioned teams, Grant will likely be on the move before Feb. 10. At this point of his career, it seems like it would be better for him to be somewhere else while Detroit could benefit from what Grant would attract in return.