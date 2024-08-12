Both fans and players dream of seeing LeBron James and Stephen Curry on the same team, especially a Lakers teammate of James.

The last two games played by Team USA in the Olympics showcased how perfectly LeBron James and Stephen Curry complement each other on the court. This has fueled excitement and hope among many to see them play together on an NBA team, particularly with a teammate of King James on the Los Angeles Lakers.

The basketball synergy that James and Curry created during their first experience playing together was out of this world. However, it was significantly amplified in both the semifinals and finals, where they excelled offensively and defensively.

Given this situation, the basketball world has begun to seriously question whether this two players, as their careers near the end, could ever end up on the same NBA team. This scenario seems quite challenging due to their salaries and the structural changes that would need to occur for one to join Los Angeles or for the other to move to San Francisco.

However, many key figures in the NBA have expressed their support for this move on social media, and it’s not surprising to hear some dreaming of seeing these two GOATs together on the same team.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors and LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers joke around with one another during their game at Chase Center on January 27, 2024 in San Francisco, California.

One of the players who showed the most excitement about this idea was none other than LeBron’s teammate with the Los Angeles Lakers, center Christian Wood. He took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to propose a reunion of both stars.

Kevin Durant, the other member of the Avengers

The dream of seeing these stars on the same team isn’t limited to just Steph and LeBron. Some have even suggested adding Kevin Durant, currently a standout for the Phoenix Suns, to create an ultimate Dream Team in the NBA.

Former NBA player and current ESPN commentator Kendrick Perkins is excited about the possibility of bringing all three—LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant—together on the same team.

“If things don’t go as planned with the Los Angeles Lakers, if things don’t go as planned with the Golden State Warriors, or things don’t go as planned with the Phoenix Suns – all of them are in the same conference. I’m looking at it and I’m saying to myself, after this NBA season, we might see some things. We might see some moving parts. And I wouldn’t be surprised if we see a reunion with Steph Curry and K.D. or LeBron James and Steph actually making it happen, or we see Kevin Durant go to Minnesota with Anthony Edwards.”

Stephen Curry, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant of Team United States pose for a photo during the Men’s basketball medal ceremony on day fifteen of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 10, 2024 in Paris, France.

James’ and Curry’s current situation

It seems utopian to think about bringing these two players together on the same team in the short term. Not only are we on the brink of starting a new season, but LeBron has also worked hard to ensure the Lakers draft his son, Bronny. For the first time in NBA history, a father and son will be sharing the same team.

Meanwhile, the Golden State Warriors are still on the hunt for a star to fill the void left by Klay Thompson’s departure to the Dallas Mavericks. With the acquisitions of Paul George and Lauri Markkanen falling through, Curry and Draymond Green have yet to confirm a new addition to San Francisco’s power trio.