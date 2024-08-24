Trending topics:
Shaquille O'Neal isn't happy with all the hype around LeBron James and Stephen Curry after the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Shaquille O'Neal, legend of the Los Angeles Lakers
© Megan Briggs/Getty ImagesShaquille O'Neal, legend of the Los Angeles Lakers

By Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

LeBron James and Stephen Curry were sensational leading Team USA to a gold medal in the Paris 2024 Olympics. Although it was more complicated than expected, a roster full of stars achieved the ultimate goal.

During the group stage and the quarterfinals, Steve Kerr and his players were cruising in wins against Serbia, South Sudan, Puerto Rico and Brazil. However, everything changed in the semifinals.

In that rematch facing the Serbian squad, LeBron and Curry showed their status as legends in the NBA. As they often do with the Lakers and the Warriors, the King and the Chef delivered a 17-point comeback.

What did Shaquille O’Neal say about LeBron James and Stephen Curry?

Then, as huge favorites in the gold medal match, Team USA suffered again facing France. It was a close game until the final two minutes when Stephen Curry took over with four spectacular three-pointers.

That’s why, during ‘The Big Podcast’, Shaquille O’Neal criticized all the hype around a team which should have won the tournament comfortably with a historic roster.

“I wasn’t even paying attention to the Olympics. They scare me. I have a dominant personality. I don’t care who you are or whatever. They said the ‘world’ was getting close. I don’t think it is. The fact that they win 97 to 95, you only beat South Sudan by one (exhibition game). Come on, bro. That’s never supposed to happen.”

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro

Miguel Angel Fernandez Castro is a sports writer and analyst at Bolavip US, specializing in NFL, MLB, NBA, College Football, Soccer, Tennis, and Golf. With over 15 years of experience, he has served as a broadcaster, commentator, and reporter at Grupo ACIR Radio in Mexico, covering major global events such as the FIFA World Cup, Super Bowl, FIFA Confederations Cup, World Baseball Classic, Pan American Games, PGA Tour, and ATP Tour. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Relations from the Monterrey Institute of Technology and Higher Education.

