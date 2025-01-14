After suffering their third consecutive loss in the NBA regular season, Los Angeles Lakers fans are left questioning what’s going wrong. Some speculate that external factors, such as the recent wildfires in Los Angeles, might be playing a role. However, others point to individual performances, with Dalton Knecht standing out as a player who has struggled to deliver.

Although Knecht has posted solid numbers over the course of the season, his recent form has raised concerns. Over the last five games, he has recorded two single-digit scoring performances and even went scoreless in one game. These struggles highlight a potential vulnerability in the Lakers’ roster, sparking discussions about whether the team should explore trade options to bolster their lineup.

One intriguing rumor has emerged from the Lakers Nation YouTube account, suggesting that the team may be targeting Kevin Durant in a blockbuster trade. “The Lakers have set their sights on a monumental acquisition: Kevin Durant. With the NBA season in full swing, whispers have begun circulating around the league suggesting that the Lakers are ready to pull out all the stops to bring the Phoenix Suns star to Hollywood,” the channel claimed.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the YouTube channel did not provide specific details regarding a potential trade, Caleb Hightower of Sporting News weighed in with insight about Knecht’s potential involvement. “The Suns would likely demand a thriving 23-year-old rookie like Dalton Knecht to give them a valuable young asset who could help shape their future,” Hightower wrote.

Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns reacts following a play during the first half of game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Advertisement

Is it possible to and Kevin Durant at this time?

Considering the likelihood of this scenario, there are key factors to weigh before entertaining the idea of acquiring Durant. The first consideration is the Suns’ current position in the NBA regular season. With an 18-19 record, the team is likely more focused on strengthening their roster rather than parting with their superstar player.

Advertisement

see also Lakers News: LeBron James shares thoughts on their playoff chances

While Dalton Knecht has shown promise, he is still in the early stages of his career. The Lakers might explore alternatives, targeting players who are underperforming this season. However, any potential trade involving Durant would demand a return package of equal value. This leads us to the second consideration: Jusuf Nurkic’s potential move to the Charlotte Hornets.

Advertisement

With Nurkic recently sidelined in several games, the Suns are reportedly eyeing Nick Richards to bolster their roster. Should this deal materialize, it effectively rules out any trade involving Durant, as the Suns seem committed to adding complementary pieces to support their star and achieve their season objectives.

Dalton Knecht’s stats this season

Knecht has been a consistent contributor for the Lakers this season, appearing in all 37 games. He is averaging 9.6 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assist per game while primarily coming off the bench. With an average of 21.7 minutes per game, Knecht provides valuable depth and reliability to the team’s rotation, showcasing his potential as a key role player.

Advertisement