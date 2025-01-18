Trending topics:
NBA News: Kyrie Irving opens up about how he feels after returning to action following injury

Dallas Mavericks star Kyrie Irving reflects honestly on his return to NBA games after injury after huge victory against Oklahoma City Thunder.

By Emilio Abad

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics
© Maddie Meyer/Getty ImagesKyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks looks on during the first quarter against the Boston Celtics

The Dallas Mavericks are navigating a challenging NBA season, marred by injuries and inconsistencies, but those setbacks haven’t deterred them from staying competitive. Their latest victory, a 106-98 win over the second-seeded Oklahoma City Thunder, showcased the team’s grit despite missing Luka Doncic, sidelined with an injury. Kyrie Irving’s return to the lineup proved pivotal, as the star guard delivered a commanding performance while embracing a leadership role.

Irving, recovering from a lumbar back sprain, was candid about his condition after the game. “I feel a lot better. I was fully at peace with my game tonight,” he said. “It’s a new experience for me with this injury… Taking my time and just remaining patient. I’m not too worried, but I know the maintenance it takes to make sure I’m good, and I have to continue that.” Irving tallied 25 points, five rebounds, and five assists in the victory, setting the tone for the team during Doncic’s absence.

The Mavericks have had to rely on a collective effort as they weather a season filled with injuries to their star players. PJ Washington and Klay Thompson have stepped up as key contributors, providing much-needed balance.

Washington has been a standout, averaging 13.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.3 steals, and 1.0 block per game this season. His defensive intensity and ability to make timely plays on both ends of the court have been instrumental.

Kyrie Irving #11 and Klay Thompson #31 of the Dallas Mavericks celebrate after a score during the second half against the Orlando Magic at American Airlines Center on November 03, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Meanwhile, Klay Thompson’s championship pedigree has been a steadying force for the team. Known for his sharpshooting and off-ball movement, Thompson’s contributions have created spacing and facilitated the Mavericks’ offensive schemes. Together, Washington and Thompson have lightened the load on Irving, enabling the team to remain competitive even without Doncic.

Looking ahead

With Luka Doncic expected to return near the end of January, Kyrie Irving and the Mavericks’ supporting cast are tasked with keeping the team afloat in his absence. This period serves as both a challenge and an opportunity to strengthen team cohesion and build momentum for the latter half of the season. If their recent performance is any indication, the Mavericks are more than capable of weathering the storm, with Irving proving he is ready to lead the charge.

