After a tough loss to the Charlotte Hornets, the Phoenix Suns bounced back with their second consecutive win, defeating the Utah Jazz on NBA Saturday’s games. Both games, however, share a notable similarity: the absence of a key teammate to Kevin Durant. Speculation suggests this absence may be tied to ongoing trade discussions.

Looking ahead to their rematch against the Hornets, the Suns appear determined to learn from their past mistakes and recover from their current 18-19 record. While Durant has delivered solid performances, he has yet to fully meet expectations. In his stead, Devin Booker has stepped up as the team’s standout performer.

The recent defeat to the Hornets also shed light on a potential trade in the works. NBA insider Evan Sidery reported that Jusuf Nurkic, who has not played since the game against Charlotte, may be involved in trade discussions between the Suns and the Hornets.

Sidery shared this update on his X account: “The Suns and Hornets have held preliminary trade discussions that would send Jusuf Nurkic and second-round picks for Nick Richards.” The report also mentioned that the Hornets could include an additional player in the deal alongside Richards.

Jusuf Nursic’s apparently trade details to the Hornets. Via @esidery.

Nurkic’s role and challenges with the Suns

As one of the Suns’ most trusted centers, Nurkic faced a challenging season in the NBA. In his second year with the team, the Bosnian player struggled to establish himself as a decisive player despite flashes of brilliance. While his overall impact was inconsistent, he still delivered some standout performances for Phoenix this season.

At the start of the regular season, Nurkic appeared determined to make his mark. He recorded eight double-doubles in 25 games but missed several matchups due to injuries and team decisions. Averaging just 8.6 points per game, Nurkic worked hard to adapt to head coach Mike Budenholzer’s system. However, the Suns are now reportedly exploring trade options for the veteran center, potentially signaling a new direction for the franchise.

Suns exploring Jimmy Butler trade

As the Suns edge closer to finalizing a trade involving Nurkic, reports have surfaced about a potential blockbuster deal to acquire Jimmy Butler. Durant has reportedly expressed interest in teaming up with Butler, a scenario that could significantly elevate Phoenix’s title aspirations. Former Cleveland Cavaliers champion Richard Jefferson fueled the speculation, saying, “They’re going to bring in Jimmy Butler potentially because that’s what KD wants.”

If Butler and the Miami Heat reach a mutual agreement with the Suns, this move could reshape the roster. The addition of a proven scorer and leader like Butler would provide Phoenix with a considerable upgrade. However, losing Nurkic might leave a void in the frontcourt, which could pose challenges as the team pushes to improve during the regular season.

While the specifics of these trades remain uncertain, the Suns’ potential moves reflect their commitment to surrounding Durant with the talent needed to contend for an NBA championship. The coming weeks will reveal whether these bold decisions will pay off.