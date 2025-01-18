Report: Neymar's replacement at Al Hilal could be a Real Madrid superstar

This week, Al Hilal head coach Jorge Jesus made a surprising announcement: Neymar will not be registered to play in the Saudi Pro League for the remainder of the 2024-25 season. While the Brazilian remains eligible for the AFC Champions Cup, he will not feature in the domestic league for the next few months. In light of this, the Saudi side is reportedly turning its attention to a Real Madrid star.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, Al Hilal plan to secure a top-tier player for the 2025-26 season to replace Neymar, with Rodrygo Goes at the top of their list. The Brazilian forward, who has been a standout performer for the Spanish giants over the past few years, is now considered a potential key addition to the Saudi side.

At just 24 years old, Rodrygo has established himself as an integral part of Real Madrid’s attack and played a crucial role in the club’s recent successes. However, this season, injury concerns and inconsistent performances have hindered his usual influence on the field.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In La Liga, Rodrygo has netted 5 goals and provided 3 assists in 16 appearances. His contribution in the UEFA Champions League has been more modest, with only one assist in the 4 matches he featured in. Across all competitions, including the Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, and UEFA Super Cup, he has added two goals in four additional appearances.

Rodrygo of Real Madrid during the LaLiga match between against Deportivo Alaves on May 14, 2024 in Madrid, Spain.

Advertisement

Rodrygo’s price tag

Rodrygo’s value remains high, following a contract renewal with Real Madrid at the end of 2023. The new deal, which keeps him at the club until June 2028, includes a staggering €1 billion (more than $1.2 billion) release clause, meaning any suitor would need to meet that fee for the forward to leave.

Advertisement

However, recent reports suggest that Real Madrid’s management might be willing to entertain offers for Rodrygo, with Manchester City reportedly preparing a bid between €150 million and €170 million for the Brazilian next summer.

Advertisement

Al Hilal’s plan B

Rodrygo isn’t the only high-profile player on Al Hilal’s radar. According to Galetti, the Saudi side is also eyeing Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian winger is widely regarded as one of the Premier League’s elite players, and rumors of his potential move to the Saudi Pro League have been circulating for some time.

Al Hilal’s coach, Jorge Jesus, recently addressed the speculation, confirming that Salah is a star they are interested in. “Salah and other big names won’t arrive this winter,” Jesus said, adding, “But perhaps this summer.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Neymar in heated dispute with Brazil icon for claiming he could replace him in 2002 World Cup title

As Al Hilal look to strengthen its squad for the 2025-26 season, it seems the club is targeting some of Europe’s top talent to build a squad capable of competing on the continental stage.