NBA star Kyrie Irving discusses his trade to the Dallas Mavericks in revealing new statements

The Dallas Mavericks took another step toward securing a direct NBA playoff spot with a crucial victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. Following the game, Kyrie Irving reflected on his transition from the Brooklyn Nets to Dallas Mavericks, offering a playful take on the success of the trade.

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Kyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts late in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center on December 25, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.
© Ron Jenkins/Getty ImagesKyrie Irving #11 of the Dallas Mavericks reacts late in the second half against the Minnesota Timberwolves at American Airlines Center on December 25, 2024 in Dallas, Texas.

Kyrie Irving’s time with the Brooklyn Nets was marked by high expectations and off-court distractions, leading to his trade to the Dallas Mavericks. The move offered Irving a fresh start and a chance to prove himself. With the Mavericks boasting a more consistent NBA playoff presence, Kyrie Irving commented on the outcome of his trade in a playful manner.

Kyrie Irving expressed his confidence in the Dallas Mavericks’ trade for him, calling it a resounding success during a post-game interview, Best trade in the business baby. We won that trade! We won that trade! I was bad goods.” His emphatic comments not only highlighted his belief in his own abilities but also underscored the positive impact he feels the trade has had on both his career and the Mavericks.

Irving’s post-game comments also appeared to take a veiled shot at the Brooklyn Nets, who fell short of the postseason success many had anticipated. By contrast, the Dallas Mavericks have consistently seen more playoff action in recent years, offering Irving the opportunity to compete on a bigger stage. His remarks suggested he views the Mavericks as a more stable, playoff-ready team, primed to help him prove his worth at the highest level.

The trade to Dallas represented a fresh start for Irving, as he looks to shed the label of scapegoat for his former team’s struggles. While his bold confidence has set the tone, the true test will come as the season progresses. With the Mavericks’ strong postseason pedigree, Irving has a chance to make a significant impact and back up his claims. A deep playoff run could not only validate his statements but also solidify the trade as a win for both him and the Mavericks.

Kyrie Irving looks on during a game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Los Angeles Clippers

Mavericks’ Kyrie Irving opens up about his back injury and recovery progress

Kyrie Irving was sidelined for 5 games due to a back injury and returned to play against the Denver Nuggets. However, Irving was absent in the following game against the New Orleans Pelicans which sparked rumors about a possible back surgery. Kyrie denied these rumors. It was a collaborative decision (to not play against New Orleans)…I was speaking from an emotional place. I’m sorry if anyone at home was confused by that”.

NBA News: Kyrie Irving opens up about how he feels after returning to action following injury

NBA News: Kyrie Irving opens up about how he feels after returning to action following injury

In addition, Irving stated that his body needed time and that he now feels much better: Just continue to trend in the right direction so I don’t have a lapse in a way where I’m out and I have to get surgery…I feel a lot better…Taking my time and just remaining patient…But I’m not too worried, but I know the maintenance that it takes to make sure that I’m good and I have to continue that.”

daniel villar pardo
Daniel Villar Pardo

