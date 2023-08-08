NBA Rumors: Lakers still trying to get a teammate of Luka Doncic at Mavs

The Los Angeles Lakers want to build on their deep playoff run last season to challenge for the NBA championship in 2024. But many other teams will be looking to dethrone the Nuggets, including Luka Doncic’s Dallas Mavericks.

The Mavs left a lot to be desired last year, failing to make the playoffs even after getting Kyrie Irving at the February deadline. On the other hand, the purple and gold made the Conference Finals.

Rob Pelinka kept on finding ways to improve the roster this offseason, making a number of moves that put them in a position to succeed. But according to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Lakers are still trying to add Christian Wood to their squad.

Rumor: Lakers continue being interested in Christian Wood

(Via Lakers Nation)

“The Lakers, after swiftly coming to terms with Anthony Davis on a three-year contract extension worth a projected $186 million, have maintained a level of interest in signing free agent big man Christian Wood, league sources say.

The Lakers, though, remain limited in offering Wood anything beyond the league’s veteran minimum. As I reported here last month, Dallas remains open to facilitating a sign-and-trade for Wood if the Mavericks can acquire a player they like in the exchange, but neither the Lakers nor the Miami Heat are considered potential sign-and-trade destinations.“

Wood has so far been unable to find a team willing to pay him above the veteran minimum, which is why he’s still on the open market. If he changes his mind, the Lakers would be glad to have him on board.