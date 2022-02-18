Even though the Los Angeles Lakers didn't get any deal done before the NBA trade deadline, that doesn't mean they didn't try to do so. According to a recent report, they have even tried to trade for a familiar face.

Many people expected the Los Angeles Lakers to make a move before the NBA trade deadline, despite the team's difficult spot to negotiate for a good deal. But in the end, the team looks the same and it seems that the season will not get much better.

The blockbuster move for Russell Westbrook last summer has clearly not paid off so far but the front office decided to stick with him anyway, as they reportedly turned down an offer from the Houston Rockets that included John Wall and Christian Wood.

Rob Pelinka even explained why the Lakers didn't bring any new faces before the deadline, but it seems that the Lakers actually tried to make a trade. According to Steve Bullpet of Heavy, Los Angeles wanted to bring back Dennis Schroder from the Boston Celtics.

Lakers reportedly tried to trade with Celtics for Dennis Schroder

Schroder may have not left the best impression at the Lakers but it looks like he was wanted by them anyway during these hard times Frank Vogel's team is going through. However, the Celtics were reportedly not interested in what they'd get in return:

(Transcript via Steve Bullpet of Heavy)

"Word is the Celts were looking at other options for Schroder, whose in and out play and the fact it would be near impossible to re-sign him this summer made him a prime candidate for a new address. We’re told the Lakers were offering a couple of second-round picks and some minimum contracts and that there were a number of other talks, but the C’s eventually decided to clear out roster space and reunite with Theis.

"I think they wanted something better than what they got,” said a source from one team that was involved in discussions with the Celtics. “Maybe Theis will be better now that he’s back in Boston, but he’s looked awful this year. They didn’t like him in Chicago, and he hasn’t played well in Houston at all. Maybe some of that’s just on the Rockets and what they were going through. And the familiarity Theis has with those guys should help him.”

Boston did trade Schroder in a last-minute deal with Houston, sending Schroder, Enes Freedom, and Bruno Fernando to the Rockets in exchange for Daniel Theis. Now, the only chance for Schroder to be back in LA would be if he gets a buyout from his contract.