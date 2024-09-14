Trending topics:
NBA Rumors: Lakers to sign former Toronto Raptors player as new teammate for LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly close to signing an offensive backup to join LeBron and Bronny James in the upcoming NBA season.

LeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Charlotte Hornets
© Jared C. Tilton/Getty ImagesLeBron James #6 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on during the first quarter of the game against the Charlotte Hornets

By Ignacio Cairola

Los Angeles Lakers is preparing for the start of the new 2024-25 NBA season and aim to improve on last season’s results by leveraging the presence of LeBron James in his 21st season as a professional.

Part of the pre-season work is to analyze possible roster changes and reinforcements, which is why the Lakers have already set their sights on a former Raptors center to fill the gap left by Christian Wood’s injury. The most notable addition so far is Bronny James, who will have his first season as a professional alongside LeBron.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Lakers are interested to signing Christian Koloko to reinforce their offensive zone. The player has not been active in the 2023-24 NBA due to physical problems, but he is working on his recovery to return to the courts.

Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs are among the franchises interested in the center, who played 58 games (19 starts) for the Raptors in his rookie season in 2022-23. Koloko is still subject to evaluation by the league’s fitness-to-play panel. His arrival would be to replace Lakers’ Christian Wood, who is set to undergo surgery on his left knee, sidelining him for approximately ten weeks.

LeBron James

eBron James 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers greets fans introduced for their NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The center position on the Lakers is very well covered by Anthony Davis, but for now the only backup for the first part of the new season is Jaxson Hayes, considering that Jarred Vanderbilt is also facing physical problems.

JJ Redick to debut as Lakers head coach in the NBA new season

Head coach JJ Redick joined the Los Angeles Lakers to begin a new era with the Yellow and Purple team, where he will lead star LeBron James in his quest for another NBA ring.

In addition to searches to reinforce the offense, the Lakers organization is expectant about Redick’s debut. “We were looking for a candidate who would bring something new to the table and really focus on developing young players,” owner Jeanie Buss said of his hiring.

When will the Los Angeles Lakers debut in the 2024-25 NBA?

Los Angeles Lakers will make their 2024-25 season debut when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, October 22, at Crypto.com Arena.

ignacio cairola
Ignacio Cairola

Ignacio Cairola is a bilingual sports journalist and writer fluent in English and Spanish. He joined Bolavip US in September 2024, where he specializes in breaking news and live coverage of major championships like the NBA, NFL, MLS, MLB, and College Football, as well as global competitions such as the UEFA Champions League and Premier League. Ignacio studied Sports Journalism at ETER and holds a degree in Audiovisual Communication from the Universidad Nacional de San Martín in Argentina. He brings extensive experience in writing and creating multiplatform content, having contributed to media publishers and managed social media for international brands like Adidas. A versatile communicator, Ignacio has a deep passion for storytelling.

