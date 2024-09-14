NBA Rumors: Lakers to sign former Toronto Raptors player as new teammate for LeBron James

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly close to signing an offensive backup to join LeBron and Bronny James in the upcoming NBA season.

Los Angeles Lakers is preparing for the start of the new 2024-25 NBA season and aim to improve on last season’s results by leveraging the presence of LeBron James in his 21st season as a professional.

Part of the pre-season work is to analyze possible roster changes and reinforcements, which is why the Lakers have already set their sights on a former Raptors center to fill the gap left by Christian Wood’s injury. The most notable addition so far is Bronny James, who will have his first season as a professional alongside LeBron.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Lakers are interested to signing Christian Koloko to reinforce their offensive zone. The player has not been active in the 2023-24 NBA due to physical problems, but he is working on his recovery to return to the courts.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Los Angeles Clippers and San Antonio Spurs are among the franchises interested in the center, who played 58 games (19 starts) for the Raptors in his rookie season in 2022-23. Koloko is still subject to evaluation by the league’s fitness-to-play panel. His arrival would be to replace Lakers’ Christian Wood, who is set to undergo surgery on his left knee, sidelining him for approximately ten weeks.

eBron James 23 of the Los Angeles Lakers greets fans introduced for their NBA, Basketball Herren, USA game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Advertisement

The center position on the Lakers is very well covered by Anthony Davis, but for now the only backup for the first part of the new season is Jaxson Hayes, considering that Jarred Vanderbilt is also facing physical problems.

Advertisement

see also NBA Rumors: Lakers don"t hesitate to move a former Stephen Curry teammate away from LeBron James

JJ Redick to debut as Lakers head coach in the NBA new season

Head coach JJ Redick joined the Los Angeles Lakers to begin a new era with the Yellow and Purple team, where he will lead star LeBron James in his quest for another NBA ring.

Advertisement

In addition to searches to reinforce the offense, the Lakers organization is expectant about Redick’s debut. “We were looking for a candidate who would bring something new to the table and really focus on developing young players,” owner Jeanie Buss said of his hiring.

When will the Los Angeles Lakers debut in the 2024-25 NBA?

Los Angeles Lakers will make their 2024-25 season debut when they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday, October 22, at Crypto.com Arena.

Advertisement