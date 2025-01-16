LeBron James makes surprising and honest remarks about criticism toward his son Bronny’s efforts to improve in the NBA

Bronny James has faced intense scrutiny simply for being the son of one of the greatest basketball players of all time, LeBron James. The immense expectations surrounding his performance and future in the NBA have left him open to widespread criticism from fans and the public. Addressing this, LeBron made it clear that it’s unfair to attack his son for simply pursuing his passion.

LeBron shared his thoughts on the New Heights Podcast with Jason and Travis Kelce, where he discussed Bronny’s transition to the NBA and responded to the criticism. He emphasized that Bronny doesn’t need to play basketball for financial reasons and expressed his pride in his son’s efforts.

“Bronny doesn’t have to play basketball at all. It’s not like he needs the money,” LeBron stated. “He can do whatever he wants to do. If he wants to be the CEO of my company, he can be that. I’ll start teaching him to be that. But he’s like, ‘This is my career, this is my goal, and this is my aspiration. And I want to play ball.’ I love that kid. He’s awesome.”

Bronny James and financial independence

LeBron’s remarks highlight that Bronny is not playing for financial security but rather out of passion for the game. LeBron himself is one of the wealthiest NBA players of all time, boasting a staggering net worth of $1.2 billion and earning $48 million this season alone.

Bronny James #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers signals to a teammate during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Cavaliers defeated the Lakers 134-110.

Bronny also has significant income streams independent of his father. While his guaranteed NBA contract runs through 2028 for $7.98 million, his off-court earnings make him a wealthy young athlete. He entered the collegiate level with a $5.9 million NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) valuation, which dropped to $3.2 million after his cardiac arrest and some less-than-stellar performances. However, lucrative endorsement deals with brands like Beats by Dre, Nike, and PSD Underwear have ensured that Bronny remains financially secure.

Bronny’s on-court performance

Despite facing challenges, Bronny has shown flashes of brilliance. He is currently averaging 19.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, 2.0 steals, and 0.0 blocks per game, with shooting splits of 41.9% from the field, 46.2% from three, and 75.0% from the free-throw line. While he hasn’t played in recent G-League games, his strong performances earlier in the season have kept expectations high for his potential to develop into one of the NBA’s top players.

For now, Bronny James continues to work toward building his own legacy, driven not by external pressure or financial need, but by his love for the game and his determination to improve.