NHL News: Bruins star Brad Marchand sends strong midseason warning to coach Joe Sacco, rest of team

The Boston Bruins are on a positive streak and looking to maintain that level of play in the NHL season after winning two straight games. Captain Brad Marchand knows this is a key moment in the current campaign and sent a challenging message to the rest of his teammates, including interim coach Joe Sacco.

The last two wins over the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning ended a disappointing run of just one win in eight games and snapped a six-game losing streak. The middle of the season is a time for the Bruins to prove if they have what it takes to contend for the big things this year.

Amid rumors of a roster shakeup and low expectations for the team’s offseason additions, Marchand raised his voice to make it clear that Boston has plenty of room for improvement, especially considering that Sacco‘s team is a respectable fourth in the Atlantic Division.

Marchand’s warning to coach Sacco and the rest of the Bruins

“There are very high expectations in this organization. We’re expected to perform and do our job and compete every year for a Cup. And if we’re not going to do that, then changes are going to be made so the team does compete for a Cup,” Marchand warned to Sacco and rest of his teammates, according to NESN.com. His words are strong: if there are defeats, there will be changes.

“We’re aware of the situation we’re in. We understand the roads that are in front of us and where they lead. We understand we haven’t performed the way we’ve needed to, and there are consequences that come with that,” Marchand sentenced.

Marchand also gave his opinion on the trade deadline

March is the deadline for trades to strengthen the roster, but Marchand wants to prevent the Bruins from speculating at that time. “We are not in a terrible situation. Our biggest thing is we can’t look ahead. There’s too much that can happen between now and (the deadline). We have to take it day by day and put a good stretch together. You look at some teams in the past that have been in positions similar to ours, and they’ve gone to Finals and won Cups,” he said.