NHL News: Anders Sorensen doubles down on bold move involving Blackhawks star Connor Bedard

The Chicago Blackhawks are struggling to climb out of their deep hole in the NHL standings. Seeking mercy night after night, the Hawks have become a punching bag in the league, regularly suffering blowout losses. After the 5-2 defeat to the Calgary Flames, interim coach Anders Sorensen made a strong statement regarding his decision to switch up the lines, aiming to find the best chemistry for Connor Bedard.

Chicago is heading south in the 2024-25 NHL season. With no U-turn in sight, it’s safe to say the Hawks will own a high pick in the upcoming entry Draft. Unfortunately, it’s becoming a common event for fans in Windy City.

Once accustomed to being in the Final Four of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Blackhawks have been far from reaching the postseason in recent years, and not even generational talent Bedard could right the ship by himself.

The lack of top contributors around Bedard is one of the main issues of concern within the organization, the 19-year-old superstar has yet to find his soulmate on the ice, and the Blackhawks are trying every option they have.

NHL prospect Connor Bedard speaks with the media at a press availability at AllianceBernstein Tower on June 27, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Against the Flames, Sorensen decided to give rookie Frank Nazar a go on the team’s first line, alongside Tyler Bertuzzi and Bedard. It didn’t completely work out, becaue Chicago lost and the line didn’t register any points together. Bedard scored and reached the 100-point mark in his career, but it was during a power play opportunity.However, Sorensen is not giving up after the first setback, sending a strong message to the new first line.

“I thought we saw some moments last game, right? Some high IQ plays,” Sorensen stated, via CHGO Sports. “I thought [Nazar] had one of his better games in terms of work rate, so a little reward for him. They’re like-minded players, so excited to see them together.”

Nazar’s numbers since being called up to the NHL

While Nazar had made his NHL debut during the 2023-24 campaign, the young player who just turned 21 started the current season with the Hawks’ AHL affiliate, the Rockford IceHogs. He was called up in December and made his season debut against the New Jersey Devils on Dec. 14.

Throughout the season, Nazar has played in 15 games registering just one goal and two assists. In the AHL, Nazar had been among the scoring leaders tallying 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) in 21 games.

Connor Bedard of the Chicago Blackhawks looks on prior to a game between the Chicago Bears and the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field on November 24, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois.

Top teammate could be on the move

One of Connor Bedard’s best teammates, Taylor Hall, has been playing on the team’s fourth line and unable to make a big impact on every game. As the NHL trade deadline approaches, many teams may consider a rental of the high-ceiling player who could boost any contender’s bottom-six. Hall admitted he believes his time in Chi-Town could be nearing its swan song.

“I came into this year wanting to continue being a Blackhawk for years to come,” Hall confessed, via Chicago Sun-Times. “I don’t know if that’s going to be the case anymore, but I’ll leave that door open for sure and understand that it’s a business and the team is going to do what’s best for them. I guess we’ll just see what happens.”

Though Hall hoped to re-sign with the Blackhawks, he dropped a sincere comment: “I have a feeling that’s not really in the cards. We’ll see.”