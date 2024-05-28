Bronny James, the older son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is reportedly planning to work out for only two teams with his sights set on the 2024 NBA Draft.

With the 2024 NBA Draft drawing nearer, many wonder where Bronny James will end up as he’s planning to turn pro after a college stint with USC Trojans. And it looks like the elder son of LeBron James already has two favorite destinations.

According to NBA Insider Shams Charania of The Athletic, the 19-year-old guard has workout invites from multiple organizations, but he only intends to visit the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

“Bronny James has over 10 workout invites during the pre-draft process, but I’m told he’s only gonna visit a couple of those and that’s gonna include the Lakers and the Phoenix Suns,” Shams said on the latest episode of FanDuel TV’s ‘Run It Back.’

Bronny James, Rich Paul warning NBA GMs on LeBron speculation

While Bronny is not seen as one of the top prospects of this year’s class, his father’s legacy in the NBA makes the guard a name to watch. Bronny expects GMs to look at his potential and not at the possibility of getting his father, but it’s hard not to make the connection.

Bronny James playing for USC

However, KLUTCH Sports Group CEO Rich Paul, who represents both LeBron and Bronny, has reportedly been warning teams around the NBA that drafting Bronny won’t mean they’ll get his father as well.

At 39, James has a big decision to make as he has until June 29 to opt into or decline a $51.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season. So while we wonder where his son will land, there’s also uncertainty on what uniform The King will be donning next season.