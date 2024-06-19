After the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated again by the Denver Nuggets in the playoffs, major decisions started to unfold with the primary goal of keeping LeBron James as the face of the franchise.

Darvin Ham was fired and the search for a new head coach began. In a very surprising move, the Lakers’ front office reached Dan Hurley, but he refused to accept the offer trying to win a third consecutive national title with the University of Connnecticut.

Now, even if they don’t want to admit it, the pressure just got to another level considering the Boston Celtics became the winningest team in NBA history. Los Angeles have to answer.

Who will be the next head coach of the Lakers?

According to a report from Anthony Irwin, the Los Angeles Lakers have made their final decision toward the 2024 season. “Hearing it’s done. JJ Redick is the next coach of the Lakers.”

Although Irwin went all-in putting Redick’s name as the chosen one, Shams Charania was a bit more cautious about the situation despite he was the first to mention JJ as the leading candidate for Los Angeles. It all happened during The Pat McAfee Show.

“There’s not an agreement as far as I know for JJ Redick as of right now. JJ Redick went to LA and had in person meetings with the Lakers’ brass. Rob Pelinka and team’s ownership. I’m told his meetings were very impressive. As far as where he stands in this process, I’ve said his status as the front-runner to be the next Lakers coach hasn’t change. It hasn’t changed now.“