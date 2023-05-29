The Los Angeles Lakers have made a significant improvement this season. The trade deadline was a huge turning point for a team that went from being out of Play-In spots to making the Conference Finals.

However, the purple and gold were unable to compete against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets, who swept them to punch a ticket to the next round. Now, it’s time for Rob Pelinka to do whatever it takes to make this team even better.

One of the biggest storylines heading into the offseason is the potential pursuit of a new point guard, considering D’Angelo Russell‘s decline in the playoffs. Unfortunately, LeBron James and company may have to cross a name off their list.

Rumor: Mavs may not be interested in deal that sends Kyrie Irving to LA

According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Dallas Mavericks have no interest in a sign-and-trade deal involving Russell and Kyrie Irving, since they’d want to bring the latter back next season:

“A popular topic all week, in the wake of Denver sweeping the Lakers out of the Western Conference finals, was the notion that L.A. could emerge as a potential sign-and-trade destination for Dallas’ free agent-to-be Kyrie Irving.

While we await a clear indication about the Lakers’ intentions there, with no verifiable signal to date that pursuing Irving is among their offseason priorities, league sources say that the Mavericks would have no interest in a sign-and-trade with the Lakers that features D’Angelo Russell as the primary Dallas-bound player. All indications are that the Mavericks remain intent on re-signing Irving.”

Irving has been in Dallas for just a few months, so even if it didn’t go according to plan so far, it makes sense the team wants to run things back. Therefore, the Lakers may have to explore alternatives.