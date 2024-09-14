Trending topics:
Michael Jordan’s former teammate shares thoughts on his incredible ability with the Wizards

The former NBA teanmate reveals the secret behind all-time NBA star Michael Jordan's success with the Washington Wizards.

Michael Jordan #23 of the Washington Wizards on the court during the final NBA game of his career, played against the Philadelphia 76ers at First Union Center on March 30, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Sixers won 107-87.
© Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty ImagesMichael Jordan #23 of the Washington Wizards on the court during the final NBA game of his career, played against the Philadelphia 76ers at First Union Center on March 30, 2003 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Sixers won 107-87.

By Alexander Rosquez

Despite their brief time together with the Washington Wizards, the former NBA player has expressed admiration for Michael Jordan, praising his skills and ability to dominate the game even in his later years.

Carmelo Anthony highlighted the ease with which Jordan could find his spots on the court and score. Despite his physical decline, Jordan remained a dominant player and difficult to stop.

Michael Jordan’s retirement in 2003 after his time with the Wizards deprived fans of seeing him play against future Hall of Famers such as LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwyane Wade, who joined the NBA the following season.

Anthony said on the most recent episode of the 7PM in Brooklyn podcast: “I just remember watching him as a basketball player. (Expletive), he just looked so different. He’s not MJ of old; he’s not MJ flying through the air, but the game looks so easy to him. He’s just catching it, two dribbles, right shot fake, boom. Get to the rack, one dribble, hesi pull, boom. I’m like, ‘(expletive).’ It’s like MJ is just picking his spots, and they can’t do (expletive) about it.”

(L-R) Former NBA players Carmelo Anthony, and Michael Jordan attend the Exclusive FABULOUS 23 Dinner hosted by Jordan Brand during All-Star Weekend on February 12, 2010 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Jordan Brand)

Carmelo Anthony: Embracing change in his career

Anthony also shared his experiences as a player and his transformation in recent years. Anthony acknowledged that he had to accept a supporting role in his later years, but he did so with humility and professionalism.

Despite his decline in minutes and points, Anthony remained a valuable player for his teams. His shooting skills and experience were critical to the success of his teams.

Michael Jordan’s enduring impact on NBA

Michael Jordan is still considered one of the greatest players in NBA history. His impact on basketball and his legacy endure to this day. Although his time with the Wizards was brief, Jordan left a significant mark on the team and the city of Washington. His presence and influence inspired players like Carmelo Anthony, who had the opportunity to play with him.

