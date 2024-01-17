The Washington Wizards have the second-worst record in the NBA, and some might argue they have the worst roster in the league. They play iso-heavy basketball and don’t have that much talent in their ranks.

Most players are still young, though, and they knew things would get hard after parting ways with Kristaps Porzingis and Bradley Beal. Then again, they expected more fromJordan Poole, arguably the most disappointing player in the league this season.

With Poole’s trade value plummetting all the way to the basement, Kyle Kuzma has emerged as the lone valuable trade asset ahead of the trade deadline. According to Sam Vecenie of The Athletic, they could even try to fetch a couple of first-round picks for his services:

“League sources peg Kuzma’s current price tag to be something in the vein of two first-round picks or equivalent value. I’m skeptical another team will meet that price, so we’ll see if the Wizards have any wiggle room or if the marketplace substantially changes before February,” Vecenie wrote.

NBA Rumors: 3 Potential Landing Spots For Kyle Kuzma

Even if the asking price seems too high, Kuzma is an above-average defender, a three-level scorer, and has enough length, size, and mobility to hold his own all over the frontcourt. With that in mind, let’s take a look at three teams that could use him right now.

3. Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors are going to be in the mix for almost every player who’s available. They desperately crave a roster overhaul, but they’re not likely to give up a lot of assets to land a big name, meaning they could and should target some mid-tier players, such as Kuzma.

Andrew Wiggins has fallen behind in the pecking order, and replacing him with Kuzma would allow the Warriors to deploy an all-shooters lineup. He’s also a more athletic PF than Dario Saric, who has struggled to stay in front of smaller players at times.

2. Los Angeles Lakers

Kuzma already found success with the Los Angeles Lakers. He got paid there and helped them win an NBA championship, although he later admitted that leaving Southern California was the best for his long-term development as a player. Then again, he’d gladly welcome a move back.

The Lakers have been a mess defensively this season, and Kuzma could help in that regard. He could also give them another three-point shooter and a guy who could legitimately spread the floor. Also, he already knows how to play and mesh with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

1. Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings are reportedly targeting Pascal Siakam, but he has refused to commit to re-signing with them. They also want an upgrade over Harrison Barnes, and that’s why Kuzma could be a bit of a seamless fit for this team and its run-and-gun offense.

The Kings were interested in Kuzma years ago. He was almost traded there for Buddy Hield when the Lakers traded for Russell Westbrook, so they already like him and believe he could be a solid fit with this current core of players. They’d have a jumbo lineup with him next to Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis.