Damian Lillard is still adamant about leaving the Portland Trail Blazers. With the upcoming NBA season just around the corner, he’s looking forward to taking his talents to South Beach.

The biggest issue is that the Blazers are either unwilling or unable to convince themselves to take Tyler Herro and draft picks in return for one of the best players in franchise history.

With that in mind, the Toronto Raptors could join the Miami Heat in the race to acquire the multi-time All-Star, according to NBA insider Matt Moore of the Action Network.

Raptors Could Trade For Lillard

“I’ve heard that it’s not just one team, that multiple teams in the Eastern Conference, the Raptors being one of them,” Moore said on the ‘Locked On’ NBA podcast. “That’s the thing nobody’s really saying, but everyone around the league kinda knows that the Raptors are amongst the teams.”

Even so, it’s hard to envision Lillard preferring to play with the Raptors’ current roster than his current team. If anything, he could use them as a bridge to try and force his way to Miami later.

The only thing that seems like a lock right now is that Lillard has no intention whatsoever of suiting up for the Blazers, and they might be forced to make an uncomfortable decision sooner rather than later.