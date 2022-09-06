Even though things haven't been great for him in Los Angeles, Russell Westbrook could still make a major commitment to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Los Angeles Lakers have gone through hell over the past six months or so. They failed to make the playoffs, Anthony Davis was rarely seen on the court, fans threatened Russell Westbrook's wife, and on and on.

But as disappointing and underwhelming as last season was, the front office and the players are trying to move on and just plan ahead to the upcoming campaign. That means making sacrifices and putting their own feelings aside.

Westbrook wanted to leave the team, and they wanted to trade him as well. Also, they added one of his biggest rivals in Patrick Beverley. However, it seems like Russ is still willing to make amends and will attend LeBron James' players-only minicamp.

NBA Rumors: Russell Westbrook To Attend LeBron James' 'Players-Only' Minicamp

"LeBron James typically hosts a players-only minicamp somewhere on the West Coast before training camp starts, so stay tuned," NBA insider Marc Stein wrote. "Word is that another Lakers minicamp is likely in coming days and that Russell Westbrook would indeed attend if it comes together."

"Any sort of pre-camp gathering involving LeBron and his fellow purple-and-gold vets would represent a key step in the Lakers' efforts to move past all the tension that bubbled throughout last season's rocky 33-49 campaign, bringing James and Anthony Davis together with Westbrook and the newly acquired Patrick Beverley before the Lakers report for their first practices under new coach Darvin Ham on Sept. 26," Stein added.

Westbrook and Beverley also claimed that they're looking forward to playing together, so it seems like the former MVP isn't going to be traded. At least not as soon as most insiders and fans expected. Of course, all that can change throughout the course of a long 82-game season if the Davin Ham Lakers don't hit the ground running.