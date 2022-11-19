Three-point shooting has become an integral part of modern basketball, so these three sharpshooters should draw plenty of interest in the trade market.

Even though some don't like it, three-point shooting defines today's basketball. That's why Stephen Curry is the most influential player of this generation, as he changed the NBA for years to come.

The three-pointer has become a more common threat nowadays. Analytics defend this shot over a mid-range or long-range two, and there's just no way to compete at the highest level without some snipers on your team.

That's why 3-and-D players are more valuable now than ever and why sharpshooters can have such long and successful NBA careers. With that in mind, let's take a look a the top three shooters that could be traded soon.

NBA Rumors: Three-Point Shooters That Could Be Traded Soon

3. Seth Curry

Seth Curry is no longer Steph's younger brother. He's become a player of his own, an elite sharpshooter who can hold his own on the defensive end of the floor and whose IQ allows him to play on and off the ball.

However, Curry has become a little redundant for a Brooklyn Nets team looking for more size, defense, and playmaking. They already have Patty Mills and Joe Harris, so he's likely the odd man out here.

2. Eric Gordon

Eric Gordon has been on the trade block for years, yet no team has been willing to meet the Houston Rockets' steep price for his services. However, they have no use for him anymore, so that could change soon.

Gordon can put the ball on the floor, create for others, and score from three levels. He's not as quick as he used to be, but he could still be a major addition for a contending team looking to stretch their offense.

1. Buddy Hield

And last but not least, we find a late bloomer who's rapidly become one of the league's finest snipers: Buddy Hield. He's too old for the rebuilding Indiana Pacers, and it's just a matter of time before he finds a new home.

Unlike most players in the league, Hield is actually an efficient volume shooter from beyond the arc. You'd rather have him taking six or seven triples a night than attempting a layup. Also, he's on a reasonable contract and not a significant liability on the defensive end.