Neither the Los Angeles Lakers nor the Golden State Warriors could compete against Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets this season. But as long as they have LeBron James and Stephen Curry, respectively, they’ll continue to be candidates to win the NBA championship.

However, they cannot do everything on their own, especially after so many years in the league. Therefore, while the Dubs have already made moves to improve around Steph, Rob Pelinka is busy trying to help The King get further next year.

The Lakers not only need to go after another star, but they also have to make sure they have the right rotation for a very demanding year. And one of their depth moves could mean landing a former teammate of Curry in the Bay area.

Rumor: Lakers could be interested in Donte DiVincenzo

According to Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints, the Los Angeles Lakers are among a group of teams who could sign Donte DiVincenzo, who is set to become a free agent after spending the last season with Curry in San Francisco:

“DiVincenzo opted out of his $4.7 million player option with the Warriors and is expected to receive offers from teams utilizing most of their mid-level exception, if not all of it. The Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks and Cavaliers have been mentioned as possible suitors for DiVincenzo, sources said, with the New York Knicks also coming up in multiple reports around the league.”

At 26, DiVincenzo can still be a useful rotational piece for a team that needs depth. His time with the Warriors may be over, but he’s expected to have many suitors in the open market.