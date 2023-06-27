Things are changing for Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors ahead of the 2023-24 NBA season. It makes sense, since the team took many steps back after winning the championship the previous year.

Bob Myers has left the organization, leaving a huge vacancy at GM. Mike Dunleavy Jr. was promoted to the role, and one of his first decisions took everyone by surprise.

Jordan Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards for Chris Paul, a move that gave a lot to talk about. But the young guard would not be the only player to leave the team this summer.

Donte DiVincenzo likely to leave Curry, Warriors by declining player option

According to Kendra Andrews of ESPN, Donte DiVincenzo is declining his $4.7 million player option with the Golden State Warriors and will become an unrestricted free agent this offseason:

“This wasn’t a big surprise for the Warriors and other front office executives around the league, as there was a sentiment that DiVincenzo had outplayed his contract in Golden State after arriving in San Francisco last summer.”

DiVincenzo gave depth to the Warriors this season, but he never played a significant role during his time in the Bay area.