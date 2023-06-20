The Golden State Warriors have Draymond Green’s new contract at the top of their priority list. They know their NBA championship window could close right away without him.

But Green isn’t the only subject to address in their list right now. They also have to figure out what to do with some of the young players on their roster, as they’re reportedly disgruntled with their roles.

There were plenty of rumors about Jordan Poole and Jonathan Kuminga wanting to be traded. But new GM Mike Dunleavy Jr. has made it clear that he wants them to stay there for the long run.

Warriors Want To Keep Jordan Poole And Jonathan Kuminga

“We wanna have those guys here, Jordan (Poole) especially, with his contract extension,” Dunleavy said. “We plan to have him here for four more years at least and Jonathan (Kuminga), he’s shown good progression and growth in his two years here… Both those guys are really good young players.”

Of course, we’ve already seen and heard this with James Wiseman, and they eventually realized that they had no choice but to move on from him and trade him away.

Kuminga and Poole should get a longer leash as the years go by, but there have also been reports about some attitude issues with them, so they’ll have to prove that they’re mature enough to play heavy minutes for a championship team first.