The Golden State Warriors might not extend Klay Thompson. That's why a new star could play with Stephen Curry.

The Golden State Warriors have to make one of the biggest decisions in franchise history. After a disappointing 2023-2024 NBA season, maybe it’s time to break their core group of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.

However, in that scenario, Steve Kerr and team’s front office would have to develop a plan to bring another star to replace Klay. Otherwise, it’s not going to be enough in the Western Conference.

The Thunder just got Alex Caruso, the Denver Nuggets will definitely come back, Anthony Edwards leads the surging Timberwolves, the Mavericks with Luka Doncic reached the finals and the Los Angeles Lakers still have LeBron James.

Paul George could play with the Warriors

According to a report from Brian Windhorst, the Golden State Warriors might be all-in to bring Paul George considering they have not made an offer to Klay Thompson.

“Paul George wants a full out max and there are a number of teams out there, I am told, that are prepared to give it to him, who are prepared to trade for him. One of those teams, potentially, is up the coast in Golden State.”

Will Klay Thompson sign a contract extension with Warriors?

This is the key piece which could determine the future of the Golden State Warriors in their pursue of Paul George. A few days ago, Anthony Slater reported Klay Thompson is far away of a new deal with the team.

“Talks are essentially frozen. With free agency now less than 10 days away, Thompson’s exit from the only franchise he has ever known feels closer and more probable than ever before. It has become increasingly conceivable, according to league sources, that Thompson will decide to leave regardless, searching for a fresh start in a different environment, detached from some of the built-up friction of the previous couple seasons.”