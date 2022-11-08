The Los Angeles Lakers have been overpowered in the first 10 games of the season. In this situation, the front office led by Rob Pelinka would trade Russell Westbrook, but there has to be an specific situation to make it happen.

Definitely the start of the season hasn't been what was expected from the Los Angeles Lakers. However, after they clinched their first win of the season, the team managed by Darvin Ham seemed like finally have found themselves. Especially Russell Westbrook, who was and continues to be the target for the critics and blames. In fact, there's still rumors about him being traded away.

However, its so early in the season that anything could happened. In fact, nobody knew that coming off the bench Westbrook could really found himself again and be the tone setter for the Lakers for a change. In fact, Westbrook's stats are: 16 points, with 6 assists and 6 rebounds per game in 29 minutes of playing time. Taking into account that he started three games in the season, so far.

With Anthony Davis getting used to his new position on the court, LeBron James working through injuries and illness, the Lakers should be thinking about bringing in more experienced players to the roster. So, the only option for that to happen could be trading Russell Westbrook, but that trade could go sideways as his went.

Lakers Rumors: Russell Westbrook trade could happen for one specific player

In an episode of The Crossover NBA Show Podcast, host and Sports Illustrated writer Howard Beck reported that other NBA executives around the league believe the Lakers are waiting for a “bigger piece to come loose” to deal (for Russell) Westbrook.“I will add one thing without going into all the detail, but I was canvassing a bunch of front office folks last week when I was workshopping my idea of ‘Can the Nets tear down now? Should they just tear down now? What could they reasonably get for Kevin Durant? Could they get anything for Kyrie Irving? Could they get anything at all for Ben Simmons?’” said Beck.

“And in those discussions, when I brought up the Lakers, the pushback I was getting was they’re waiting for a specific player. That they’re not doing the Pacer deal, that they won’t do the Kyrie deal now that we for sure thought they would do a couple months ago, is an indication that the Lakers are waiting for a bigger piece to come loose that they think they can trade Westbrook and the two future firsts for.”

“Put it this way,” Mannix said. “I don’t know that the player, whoever that is that the Lakers may be targeting, would be acquirable for what they’re willing to give up.” I don’t think so either, by the way,” Beck said. “I don’t think a Westbrook at this stage of his career plus two future firsts equals a difference-maker at that level, someone who is going to make you a contender.”