The rumors about the Phoenix Suns do not stop, they are looking for the best players available to build a strong bench for the upcoming 2023-2024 season, they are focused on looking for experienced players.

After Chris Paul left for the Golden State Warriors they didn’t want to waste any more time and the scouts are analyzing a list of players who have already worked out with the franchise to sign to play in the upcoming season.

The 2022-2023 season was relatively good for the Phoenix Suns as they reached the postseason and played in the conference semifinals where they lost against the current NBA Champions Denver Nuggets by 2-4.

Who is the veteran that the Phoenix Suns could sign for the 2023-2024 season?

According to Chris Haynes and multiple sources, the Suns recently gave veteran guard Darren Collison a chance, he worked out for them last week and apparently Collison impressed the Suns.

Although Collison is a well-known NBA veteran, his life has been complicated by personal decisions where he turned down a $60m contract and other benefits due to personal religious beliefs. The last time he played in the NBA was with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2021-2022 season.