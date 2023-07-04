The Dallas Mavericks have not played in the postseason since the 2021-2022 season when they reached the Conference Finals where they lost to the Golden State Warriors 1-4, but things have been working out better for them since Jason Kidd joined the franchise as head coach.

Jason Kidd has been a head coach since 2013, when he was the head coach of the Brooklyn Nets. He later served as the head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks and as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Lakers.

So far, Jason Kidd’s career as a head coach has been going well. He has made four playoff appearances and has a winning record of 537-264 (.508). As a player, he won an NBA Championship with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011.

Who is the veteran assistant who will join the Dallas Mavericks?

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Jason Kidd will have a veteran assistant named Bryan Gates at his side. Gates has already agreed to work with the franchise during the 2023-2024 season. The best thing is that he brings fresh experience from his time as an assistant with the Phoenix Suns since 2021.

Gates has had an extensive career that started in 1997. He didn’t join an NBA team until the 2009-2010 season, when he was an assistant for the Sacramento Kings. His longest stay with a franchise was with the New Orleans Pelicans from 2010 to 2015.