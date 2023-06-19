Joining the Los Angeles Clippers was the best thing that happened to Russell Westbrook in recent years. After a disappointing tenure with the Lakers, the former NBA MVP revitalized his career with the crosstown rivals.

Brodie settled in perfectly next to Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, even putting the team on his back when the duo was out during the playoffs. Therefore, it would make sense if he comes back.

Westbrook becomes a free agent this offseason, so he will have the opportunity to explore other options. According to Law Murray of The Athletic, he would consider playing elsewhere if the Clippers sign Chris Paul.

Rumor: Westbrook may not return to Clippers if they sign Chris Paul

“While Westbrook was seriously contemplating returning to the Clippers on that contract for slightly more than the veteran’s minimum, those sources said, that was before LA’s interest in Paul reached this degree,” Murray wrote.

“Trading for Paul, while Westbrook is still available, would be a way for the front office to get the player they want in place while forcing Westbrook to potentially take the same deal, but for undoubtedly a different role. That could push Westbrook to pursue other teams, but it is unclear who the Clippers would be bidding against for Westbrook’s services.”

Though the team reportedly wants to have both Paul and Westbrook, it would make sense if Brodie chooses to join a team that can guarantee him more playing time. We’ll have to wait and see how this unfolds.