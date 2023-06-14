Russell Westbrook has been able to revitalize his NBA career in just a few months. All it took for him to increase his stock again was a move to the Los Angeles Clippers, following a tough stint with the Lakers.

While Brodie struggled to play like his true self with the Purple and Gold, he rediscovered his best form once he joined the crosstown rivals. Now, he’s expected to have suitors in the free agency.

The former MVP proved he can be a key contributor during his time with the Clippers, putting the team on his back when Paul George and Kawhi Leonard were out. Unless he decides to stay in LA, it looks like many teams out there could try and get Westbrook.

Rumor: Teams that could pursue Russell Westbrook in free agency

“There does not appear to be another franchise likely to offer a starting spot (or starter money), but there could be young rosters and possibly playoff-caliber teams offering a third-guard role,” Danny Leroux of The Athletic wrote. “Presumably, the most talented squads would at least have interest bringing in Westbrook as an option.”

Leroux mentioned the Phoenix Suns, Boston Celtics, Milwaukee Bucks, Dallas Mavericks, Philadelphia 76ers, and Miami Heat as ‘high-end’ teams who could use Westbrook to have depth at point guard. The Sixers and Heat, however, would only be on the mix if they lose James Harden and Gabe Vincent, respectively.

The Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Minnesota Timberwolves, Chicago Bulls, Detroit Pistons, and San Antonio Spurs were also mentioned as possible landing spots, but with less chances than the aforementioned group of teams.