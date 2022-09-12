The Los Angeles Lakers continue to shop Russell Westbrook, but finding him a new home will be way more complicated than they anticipated.

The Los Angeles Lakersthought stacking talent would be enough to win another NBA championship. However, you need players who fit together to have a shot, which is why Russell Westbrook was a controversial pickup from day one.

It's not that he's not a star, but Westbrook has failed to make adjustments and do what's best for the team. He's not a good fit next to LeBron James and Anthony Davis and refused to embrace a different role in year one.

That's why the Lakers are still trying to move him and the $47 million left in his contract. And even though the Utah Jazz seemed like a logical destination, NBA insider Tony Jones believes both sides won't be able to meet in the middle.

NBA Rumors: Jazz, Lakers May Not Be Able To Bridge The Gap To Trade Russell Westbrook

“They’ve been talking to the Lakers. The Jazz made an offer to the Lakers. The Lakers made a counteroffer to the Jazz,” Jones said. “Those two offers were far apart, and I don’t know that there’s gonna be enough of a gap to be bridged in order for a trade to happen there.”

“I can tell you that the Jazz were seeking one of Los Angeles’ first-round picks, but the asking price for that first-round pick is probably too much for what the Lakers are willing to pay,” Jones added.

Westbrook Wants To Leave, Hasn't Requested A Trade

It's also worth noting that that even though Westbrook hasn't formally requested a trade, he would be more than willing to get a fresh start somewhere else, according to a report by ESPN's Zach Lowe:

"Russ is very open to a trade," Lowe said. "He hasn’t asked for a trade. I’ve been assured of that. But he’s open to that and somebody who wants him and wants to empower him and wants him to be Russell Westbrook of old."

Westbook parted ways with his agent because he tried to convince him of running it back in LA, so this doesn't strike as a surprise at all. But whether he'll get his wish granted or not, that's yet to be seen.